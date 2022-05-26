SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Up 12.4%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 252,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,426,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

SIGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $714.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.50.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 2,334.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 112,992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth $79,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after buying an additional 164,097 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 214.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

