Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative net margin of 71.61% and a negative return on equity of 498.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts predict that Sientra will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

