Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 451 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $153.34 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

