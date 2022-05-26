Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,488,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,750,000 after purchasing an additional 214,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

ROK opened at $198.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.07 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.