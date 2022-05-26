Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $458,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

