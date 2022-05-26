Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys 371 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in ResMed were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,701 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $195.40 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

