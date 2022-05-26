Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Decreases By 91.5%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the April 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Shenzhou International Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 116,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,250. Shenzhou International Group has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $26.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

