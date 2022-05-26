Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Decreases By 91.5%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the April 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Shenzhou International Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 116,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,250. Shenzhou International Group has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $26.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
