Short Interest in Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Rises By 1,166.7%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCYYF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 162,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Scandium International Mining has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.21.

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. Its principal project is the Nyngan scandium project located in New South Wales, Australia. The company was formerly known as EMC Metals Corp.

