Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Increases By 1,866.7%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 1,866.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 29,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,393. Revival Gold has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.

Get Revival Gold alerts:

Revival Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.