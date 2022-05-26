Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Increases By 1,866.7%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 1,866.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 29,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,393. Revival Gold has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.
Revival Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revival Gold (RVLGF)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.