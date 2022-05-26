Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Rises By 613.0%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 613.0% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on RANJY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Randstad from €64.00 ($68.09) to €69.00 ($73.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Randstad currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

OTCMKTS RANJY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.04. 13,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,803. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78. Randstad has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9849 per share. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

