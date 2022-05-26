Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declines By 74.1%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the April 30th total of 471,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,111,000 after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE NUV traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. 23,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,825. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.