Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Increases By 1,130.8%

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 1,130.8% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:NMT traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,788. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
