Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Increases By 1,130.8%

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 1,130.8% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:NMT traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,788. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. 7.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

