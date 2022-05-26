Short Interest in Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Decreases By 87.5%

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ISBA traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.00. 1,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.