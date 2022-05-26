Short Interest in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Increases By 700.0%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IMUC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,665. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drugs to transform therapeutic paradigms and enhance quality of life in patients suffering from infectious diseases; autoimmune diseases comprising rheumatoid arthritis; cachexia associated with AIDS and cancer; and retinal diseases.

