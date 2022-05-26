Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Increases By 976.8%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a growth of 976.8% from the April 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CTTAY stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.1702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

CTTAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($117.02) to €103.00 ($109.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($101.06) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($106.38) to €95.00 ($101.06) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

