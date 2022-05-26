Short Interest in CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Decreases By 85.3%

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the April 30th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,482,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CMGO stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. CMG Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

