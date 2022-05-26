Short Interest in CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Decreases By 85.3%

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the April 30th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,482,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CMGO stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. CMG Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
About CMG Holdings Group (Get Rating)
