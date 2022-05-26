Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of SHBI stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 39,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $23.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

