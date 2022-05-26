SHIELD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $74,835.46 and approximately $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,208.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,848.37 or 0.06328155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00219868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.71 or 0.00666603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.00629477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00075847 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004613 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.