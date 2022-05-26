Sentinel Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $7.23 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0787 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.19 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016541 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012944 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004022 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

