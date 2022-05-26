Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives GBX 141.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 141.75 ($1.78).

Several research firms have weighed in on SNR. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.72) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In other Senior news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($30,955.08). Also, insider David Squires acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £41,300 ($51,969.30). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,790,000.

Senior stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 128.20 ($1.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £537.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 134.45. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 112.18 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.35).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

