SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.12 Million

Equities analysts expect SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) to post $121.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SecureWorks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.18 million and the lowest is $121.05 million. SecureWorks reported sales of $139.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SecureWorks will report full-year sales of $485.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.48 million to $489.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $515.03 million, with estimates ranging from $501.74 million to $528.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SecureWorks.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

In related news, CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George B. Hanna acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $158,100. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,659. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $905.56 million, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.01. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

