Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.22

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.22 and last traded at C$7.19, with a volume of 267436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.04.

SES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.87.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -11.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.93%.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total value of C$247,794.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 395,224 shares in the company, valued at C$2,526,943.69. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,676 shares of company stock worth $679,151.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

