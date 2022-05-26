Secret Market Capitalization Achieves $313.71 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00006469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $313.71 million and $15.83 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

