Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Director Gregg Williams Purchases 167,160 Shares of Stock

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) Director Gregg Williams acquired 167,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $329,305.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,861,456 shares in the company, valued at $21,397,068.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Gregg Williams acquired 387,044 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $642,493.04.

Second Sight Medical Products stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

Second Sight Medical Products ( NASDAQ:EYES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYES. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Second Sight Medical Products to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

