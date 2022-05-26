Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) is Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,421 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up 3.0% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $16,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 493.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after buying an additional 152,119 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.27.

NASDAQ STX traded up $3.11 on Wednesday, hitting $82.66. 1,800,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

