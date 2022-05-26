Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) to report $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.18. Scorpio Tankers posted earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $3.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after purchasing an additional 66,059 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STNG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.99. 1,727,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.54. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.58%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

