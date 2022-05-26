Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Director Jeffrey Keenan Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 11,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $289,300.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 9,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $235,800.00.

SWM opened at $26.88 on Thursday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 20.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

