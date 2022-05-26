Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF remained flat at $$34.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,761,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,707,126. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.