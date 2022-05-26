Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,169,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,325,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.73% of Plantronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,415,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at $185,870,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at $20,674,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Plantronics alerts:

In related news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $31,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POLY opened at $39.54 on Thursday. Plantronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Plantronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.