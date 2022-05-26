Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 179.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,924,641 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $42,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

NYSE ASX opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

ASE Technology Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.