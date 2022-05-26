Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 864,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,885 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.13% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $37,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,763,000 after acquiring an additional 282,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,122,000 after acquiring an additional 636,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,470,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,011,000 after acquiring an additional 208,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,323,000 after acquiring an additional 97,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.61.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

