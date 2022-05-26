Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,632,303 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $33,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,988,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,878,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,400,000 after buying an additional 244,049 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.76.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

