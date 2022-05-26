Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $41.04 Million in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,154,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,041,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.67% of Fluence Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.84.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

