Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 172.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,105 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.22% of Molina Healthcare worth $40,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 355,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,983,000 after acquiring an additional 57,883 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 204,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,654 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,203,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,261 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.40.

MOH stock opened at $314.68 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $350.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.