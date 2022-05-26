Schroder Investment Management Group Has $43.97 Million Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,494,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,191 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.56% of Primo Water worth $43,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 138.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primo Water alerts:

NYSE PRMW opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Primo Water (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.