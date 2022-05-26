Schroder Investment Management Group Has $39.37 Million Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 57,103 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Crane were worth $39,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,772,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,887,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Crane stock opened at $90.68 on Thursday. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.98.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Crane’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

