Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,348,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255,247 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sabre were worth $45,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sabre by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,657,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $160,273,000 after purchasing an additional 273,566 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Sabre by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 173,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 110,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,897 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,359,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 124,385 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,231 shares of company stock valued at $366,203 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

SABR opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

