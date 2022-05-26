Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,308,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,301 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $31,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

DRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

