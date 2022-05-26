Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $36,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,815,000 after acquiring an additional 555,872 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,061 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,274,000 after acquiring an additional 57,828 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

FIBK stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $47.87.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIBK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,859.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $72,098.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,912 shares of company stock worth $808,796. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.