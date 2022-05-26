ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Director Sells $73,300.00 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSCGet Rating) Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $948.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $41.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.20 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.71%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCSC. StockNews.com raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 68.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ScanSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

