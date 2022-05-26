SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $335.34 and last traded at $335.74. 11,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 726,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.67.

The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.05.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

