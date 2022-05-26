Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) Trading 1% Higher

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $3.95. 16,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 383,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Save Foods had a negative net margin of 1,169.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Save Foods during the first quarter worth about $174,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Save Foods by 198.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Save Foods during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

About Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD)

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

