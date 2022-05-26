Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.20.

CRM opened at $159.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.96 and its 200 day moving average is $222.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,855,301 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

