Sakura Bloom (SKB) Trading Up 85% Over Last Week

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 59.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $143,194.94 and approximately $54,252.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 85% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00739280 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

