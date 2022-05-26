Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $240.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $213.00.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.71.

SAIA opened at $186.00 on Monday. Saia has a 12-month low of $173.64 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.29 and a 200-day moving average of $273.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Saia will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after acquiring an additional 353,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

