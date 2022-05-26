Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $574.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.
SB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Safe Bulkers Company Profile
Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.
