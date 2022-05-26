RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 178000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Get RYU Apparel alerts:

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.56 million for the quarter.

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.