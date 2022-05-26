Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.19

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 2081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUTH shares. Stephens upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $599.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $126.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.09%.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,122,000 after purchasing an additional 122,427 shares in the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,731,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,854,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 483,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.