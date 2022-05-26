Ruey-Lin Lu Buys 5,000 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) Director Ruey-Lin Lu purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $15,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,645 shares in the company, valued at $148,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ruey-Lin Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GSI Technology alerts:

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ruey-Lin Lu purchased 5,051 shares of GSI Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,931.05.

On Friday, May 20th, Ruey-Lin Lu acquired 19,645 shares of GSI Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,256.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.67. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.

GSI Technology ( NASDAQ:GSIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 53.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.