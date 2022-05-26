RS Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 11.60 (LON:RS1)

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RS1 stock opened at GBX 904 ($11.38) on Thursday. RS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 862.50 ($10.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,060 ($13.34).

A number of research firms have issued reports on RS1. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.87) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($18.56) to GBX 1,300 ($16.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

